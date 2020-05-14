NDN Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say Nebraska saw four more deaths Wednesday from COVID-19, bringing the state's total since the outbreak began earlier this year to 107.

The state also saw a surge of 383 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 9,075.

The new numbers were released as local health department officials in Omaha and Lincoln expressed growing concern over the high number of confirmed cases of the virus among minority populations.

In Douglas County, the health department says more than 40% of its cases are in the Latino community.

In Lincoln, the mayor's office said in a news release that nearly 70% of cases in Lancaster County are Asian, Latino or black.

