LINCOLN - Nebraska is experiencing record hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The numbers were shared during a press briefing hosted by Governor Pete Ricketts and other officials.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said nearly 700 people are hospitalized in Nebraska for COVID, and the state is headed in the wrong direction.
"Our behaviors now are critical to effect the spread of COVID-19, to not only protect your health but the health of the community. As Nebraskans we need to band together to stop these cases from rising and therefore reducing the number of people coming into the hospitals. I want to re-emphasize we can do this easily."
Anthone added Nebraskans need to continue to avoid the three C’s - close contact, crowded places, and confined spaces.
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said so far protocols in the schools are working to slow the spread.
"Another risk for us is the settings we might be going into whether Thanksgiving, or anything else. The same protocols that keep our students safe in schools are going to help keep them safe outside of school. It's important that we'll be able to share those things, Listen to your children, I think some of the greatest public health campaigns have often come through schools."
Governor Pete Ricketts encouraged businesses to take steps to de-densify in workplaces to reduce contact between employees much like what was done in the spring.