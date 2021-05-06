OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say a small number of Nebraskans who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus later developed COVID-19.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that 343 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. But that represents just 0.05% of the 689,561 people who have been fully vaccinated in the state.
So far, 46.5% of Nebraska’s population over 16 has been vaccinated. The state also said school-aged children who come in contact with someone who is infected with the coronavirus no longer have to quarantine themselves at home. Instead, those children can just monitor themselves for symptoms while continuing to attend school.