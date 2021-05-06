Coronavirus Vaccine
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Morry Gash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — State health officials say a small number of Nebraskans who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus later developed COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said that 343 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. But that represents just 0.05% of the 689,561 people who have been fully vaccinated in the state.

So far, 46.5% of Nebraska’s population over 16 has been vaccinated. The state also said school-aged children who come in contact with someone who is infected with the coronavirus no longer have to quarantine themselves at home. Instead, those children can just monitor themselves for symptoms while continuing to attend school.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 6

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday May 6

Sustainability is like the Hippocratic Oath in medicine: Do no harm! We have an obligation to make the world a better place by working to improve things and not leave a mess when we are gone.

New program helps seniors with mental health struggles

New program helps seniors with mental health struggles

NELIGH - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and people of all ages can experience mental illness, especially older individuals, and Antelope Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions Program can help you work through those struggles.