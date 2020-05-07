PAWNEE CITY - Last week was a big week for planting in Nebraska.
Corn planting advanced 41 percentage points to 61 percent complete, and soybeans went from eight percent to 32 percent planted.
Don Bloss, who farms near Pawnee City in southeast Nebraska says it’s been one of the smoothest planting seasons he can remember.
Bloss says there’s been very little change to his operation because of the coronavirus.
"Usually during the planting season, the only contact we have is with the seed and chemical dealers as well as the repair guy. For repairs we're able to tell him what we want and he sets the parts outside. It's the same way with the seed and chemical dealers."
Bloss says they have all of their corn and about three-fourths of their soybeans planted.
He also says ground conditions have been good and the weather has cooperated so far.