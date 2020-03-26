LINCOLN - Nebraska’s May 12th primary election will go forward as planned.
That announcement was made by Governor Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen during a press conference at the Capitol Thursday.
Ricketts said elections are vital for our republic and the elections must continue on.
Both encouraged voting early by mail, but said polling places will still be open and the 10-person limit won’t apply.
Evnen said they’re taking steps to assure that there are polling sites, poll workers, and that the workers and voter are kept safe.
"Our office has purchased polling site kits for every precinct in this state. Every precinct will have a kit that includes hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, gloves for every poll worker, and protective masks."
Pencils have always been used when voting, but Evnen said starting this year you will use black ink pens and they’re working on making sure everyone who votes in person gets their own pen.
The deadline for early voting by mail is May 1st.