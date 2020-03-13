OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's two largest public school districts are joining others in closing buildings to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.
Omaha Public Schools says it will close its schools next week, but will provide students with work-at-home packets and online instruction for the week. The district's more than 53,000 students were off this week for the regularly-scheduled spring break.
Lincoln Public Schools, with more than 42,000 students, announced Friday it also will close next week, as did Westside Community Schools in Omaha and Omaha Catholic Schools.
Several other Omaha-area schools announced closure plans for Friday and all of next week, including Bellevue Public Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Millard Public Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools.