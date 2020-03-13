Omaha Public Schools
Courtesy Photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district is joining others in closing buildings to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak.

Omaha Public Schools says it will close its schools next week, but will provide students with work-at-home packets and online instruction for the week.

The district's more than 53,000 students were off this week for the regularly-scheduled spring break.

Several other Omaha-area schools announced closure plans Friday and all of next week, including Bellevue Public Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Millard Public Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

