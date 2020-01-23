Nebraska revokes permits for troubled biogas plant

Big Ox Energy Plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — State regulators have revoked permits originally granted to a northeast Nebraska biogas plant that's been plagued with operational problems and odor complaints.

An official who presided over the state Environment and Energy Department case said Big Ox Energy had continually failed to comply with state regulations.

The Denmark, Wisconsin-based company has 30 days to appeal the ruling.

Several homeowners have filed lawsuits against the company and South Sioux City, saying the odors and gases backed up into their homes shortly after the plant opened.

