Nebraska revokes permits for troubled biogas plant

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has chosen an Indiana public health official to oversee Nebraska's public child welfare services.
LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol has joined an investigation into an officer-involved shooting at a residence in eastern Nebraska's Cass County.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's new economic development director has been confirmed by lawmakers who praised him for his business experience.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Union Pacific's fourth-quarter profit fell 10% as the railroad hauled 11% less freight.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday evening for violating a protection order.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — State regulators have revoked permits originally granted to a northeast Nebraska biogas plant that's been plagued with operational problems and odor complaints.An official who presided over the state Environment and Energy Department case said Big Ox Energy had …
YORK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a driver who was killed and another who was injured in collisions with a semitrailer on the south end of York.The crash occurred Tuesday evening at a U.S. Highway 81 intersection.Police say a car driven by 77-year-old Leon Neemeyer, of…
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee attended the Senate signing of the bipartisan United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement.