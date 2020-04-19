OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is approaching 1,300, and the number of deaths linked to the virus in the state has grown to 28.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said there were at least 1,287 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 149 from the previous day.
Four additional deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, including a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s from Hall County. That county, which is home to Grand Island, continued to lead the state with 395 cases of coronavirus.