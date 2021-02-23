OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases continues to decline in Nebraska, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state remains at its lowest level since fall began.
Nebraska reported 1,724 new coronavirus cases last week, down from 3,606 the week before. The state says there have now been 199,402 cases and 2,050 deaths reported since the pandemic began. There are 166 people hospitalized with the virus across the state.
The last time the number was that low was in mid September, and the level of hospitalizations remains well below the peak of 987 that was recorded in November.