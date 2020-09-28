OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported 901 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths linked to COVID-19 over the weekend.
The state’s online virus tracker on Monday showed 44,063 in Nebraska have tested positive since the outbreak began, including 467 new cases on Sunday and 434 new cases on Saturday. A total of 470 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from 329 new cases per day on Sept. 13 to 399.86 new cases per day on Sunday.