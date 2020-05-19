OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Nebraska and the state reported 277 new cases as of Monday.
The newest numbers bring the total number of deaths statewide to 125 and the total number of positive cases to 10,625.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says more than 70,100 people have been tested since the pandemic began.
The number of new patients has been trending downward since the a peak of 677 new cases on May 7, but public health officials say it’s important to continue practicing safety measures such as social distancing.