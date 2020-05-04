LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State health officials have reported more coronavirus cases and two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death total to 78.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the two deaths it reported late Sunday occurred in south-central Nebraska's Dawson County.
Also on Sunday, Holt County in north-central Nebraska reported its first confirmed case of the virus.
Nebraska saw its number of confirmed cases soar to nearly 6,000 by Monday morning, jumping from 4,838 confirmed cases on Friday.
The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed cases, though, because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.