Coronavirus
AP photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state is approaching 19,000.

The state's online coronavirus tracker said Monday the state had 18,899 cases of COVID-19.

That is 375 higher than it was on Friday. The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak in the state increased by 1 to 267 between Friday and Monday.

The state said that 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 49% of its intensive care beds and 79% of its ventilators remained available Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Tags

In other news