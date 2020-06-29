LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the number of reported coronavirus cases in the state is approaching 19,000.
The state's online coronavirus tracker said Monday the state had 18,899 cases of COVID-19.
That is 375 higher than it was on Friday. The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak in the state increased by 1 to 267 between Friday and Monday.
The state said that 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 49% of its intensive care beds and 79% of its ventilators remained available Monday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.