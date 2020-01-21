Nebraska regent Hawks says he won't seek 4th term on board

In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska Board of Regents member has decided not to seek another six-year term.Howard Hawks made the announcement Monday. He was first elected in 2002 to represent District 2, which includes part of Douglas County and nearly all of Sarpy County.The 84-yea…
NORFOLK - Property tax relief has been and will continue to be the Nebraska Legislature’s number one priority.
OMAHA - January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and a well-known ophthalmologist from Miami who was recently in Omaha emphasized the importance of screenings.
LINCOLN - Controlling mice inside your home can be a bit tricky if you don’t know where they are.
NORFOLK - The American Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of type O blood.
LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an ice jam is causing minor flooding near Loup City in central Nebraska's Sherman County.The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that is scheduled to expire Tuesday afternoon.The flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the Nebrask…
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — The president of the Broken Bow City Council has taken over as mayor following the recall of his predecessor, who's awaiting a criminal trial.Rod Sonnichsen was sworn in Friday to replace Jonathon Berghorst, who voters removed from office last week. The recall petitio…
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division is investigating reports of a skimming device being placed at Norfolk gas pumps.
WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A June hearing has been scheduled for a three-judge panel to consider whether a man's crime qualifies for the death penalty or whether he should be sentenced to life in a Nebraska prison.Aubrey Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged in the 2017 slayin…