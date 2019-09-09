LINCOLN - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced new federal funding to combat the opioid addiction crisis, including over $4 million for Nebraska.
The money comes from a total of $1.8 billion in HHS funding to support all 50 states as well as U.S. territories.
Lindsey Hanlon, Network and Prevention Manager with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve gotten money before to combat the opioid crisis to do some projects and activities.
"One of our biggest projects that recent got some press was our addiction medicine fellowship. What we kind of know about the opioid crisis is it's really hurting certain parts of our country and Nebraska's fortunate enough to not quite be at that level yet so we've taken this opportunity to enhance and grow our treatment workforce for addiction medicine."
Hanlon says they will continue to spread awareness and education around reducing the stigma with opioid use disorder.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer said the money represents another important step in the ongoing fight to combat drug addiction.