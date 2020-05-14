LINCOLN - The State of Nebraska is working to eventually have 1,000 contact tracers, individuals that try to figure out who has been exposed to the coronavirus.
Felicia Quintana-Zinn with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says they’ve trained 277 people already to be contact tracers.
Quintana-Zinn says if you’ve been in contact over ten minutes and less than six feet apart from someone who had the coronavirus, a contact tracer will reach out to you.
"They'll let you know that you had a likely exposure and tell you what you need to do next over the coming days. They will give you recommendations to reduce your exposure to others. If you are experiencing symptoms, one of the things that really helps is to tell them, because there will be next steps that will be a little bit different for you if you're already experiencing symptoms."
Quintana-Zinn says the info you provide to the DHHS is protected and not shared with the public or any other government agency.