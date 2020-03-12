OMAHA - The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory which is housed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, is on the leading edge of the Coronavirus response.
Technologists in the lab have been working long hours to keep up with the demand of testing specimens for the virus.
Dr. Pete Iwen, Director of the lab and professor in the UNMC Department of Pathology and Microbiology says they’re making sure that the community is satisfied and if they need a Coronavirus test done, they can do it.
"What has been helpful to us is we're working with the state epidemiology department, the county epidemiologist, the health districts, and they're acting as our kind of go-between - the gatekeeper so to speak of who actually should get tested so we don't burn out all of our supplies and not have enough to test the people that really need to be tested. And that's the message that we're trying to get out there is to say not everybody has Coronavirus - everybody with a sniffle doesn't need to be tested."
Iwen says having diagnostic testing capabilities for the Coronavirus in-house was important so they could provide to the care team a rapid turn-around-time for testing.
He says they have the expertise and can look at different aspects of how a diagnostic test works scientifically.