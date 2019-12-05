NORFOLK - “The 35% tax burden solution.” That’s what the group TRUE Nebraskans are calling a Constitutional Amendment that’s the focus of a petition drive.
Field Director Ed Truemper tells News Talk WJAG this amendment is needed to give people the property tax relief they’ve been waiting for decades to get.
"This amendment works this way; you pay your property taxes like you normally do and it funds all local services like it normally does, but you'll be able to deduct off your state income tax 35% of the property taxes you pay. Last year Madison County paid $65 million+ in property taxes, if this amendment was in effect the 35% rebate would be over $22 million per year."
Truemper says the Nebraska legislature has consistently failed to provide property tax relief for the taxpayers of the state.
He says they’re aiming for 160,000 signatures to ensure they have the 10% of the certified voters in the state.
For more information about the amendment and to find the location of petition copies, go to TrueNebraskans.com.