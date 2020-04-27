LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A staff member at a Nebraska prison in Lincoln has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Department of Correctional Services says the staffer works for its Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln and has been isolated at home for five days.
Department Director Scott Frakes says the individual reported no close contact with any other staff members of inmates.
He says the prison will take additional precautions and monitor the temperatures of the people in the housing unit where the employee worked.
This is the second known case of coronavirus among department employees. The department says no inmates have tested positive.