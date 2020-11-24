Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison inmate who had COVID-19 and other medical problems has died.

The inmate, who was in his 70s, died Monday at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate’s name was not released. The cause of death has not been determined.

A grand jury will investigate. Corrections Director Scott Frakes says the inmate was serving time for first-degree murder, assault and a weapons conviction out of Douglas County.

The man tested negative for COVID-19 when he was admitted to the hospital last month, but recently tested positive.

At least four other Nebraska inmates with COVID-19 have died.

