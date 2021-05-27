COLUMBUS - As you head out to different waterways this summer, you’re reminded to help stop the spread of invasive species.
Nebraska Public Power District Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says invasive species, such as zebra mussels, can very easily be spread from one pond or lake to another if boat.
"They start on structures and cement walls that are along waterways. We have our waterways that go into our generating plants, and they can cover those intake structures where those plants are getting water and putting water back out."
Otten says you need to make sure you clean, drain, and dry your boats and trailers to avoid zebra mussels spreading.
He adds safety should be front of mind when out on the water this summer.