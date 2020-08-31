COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Pork Producers are doing the best they can to help others during a rough 2020.
Like other pork farmers around the nation, they faced a tremendous backup of hogs when processing plants shut down due to COVID-19.
The group got together with the University of Nebraska’s Loeffel Meat Lab to process pork and give it away to those in need.
Jane Stone, Director of Domestic Marketing with the Nebraska Pork Producers, says the idea started with Columbus-area farmer Bill Luckey.
“He started thinking about it because we had some animals that, with the whole COVID-19 situation, instead of being able to go to market, they were being euthanized. Instead of euthanizing them, how can we get them processed and donate them to the Lincoln Food Bank and places such as that.”
Stone says Pork Cares has processed and given away more than 10,000 pounds of pork to needy people in Nebraska.
The program is on hold for now as classes have resumed at the University of Nebraska, but Stone says the Nebraska Pork Producers are hoping to keep the program going at least one or twice a year going forward.