Nebraska police chief defends officers in fatal traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s police chief said two officers acted appropriately when a Black man was fatally shot during a Nebraska traffic stop last week because the man repeatedly didn’t comply with their commands, but video of the confrontation won’t be immediately released.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Monday the officers followed department policy when Kenneth Jones was shot last Thursday because he reached for a gun in his waistband and disregarded officers’ commands.

Schmaderer showed several photos from the traffic stop during a news conference Monday but he said the full video won’t be released until after a grand jury reviews what happened.

