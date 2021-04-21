Marijuana Seizure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers seized more than 230 pounds of marijuana and arrested four people in two separate traffic stops this week on Interstate 80.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said the first stop happened Monday afternoon near an exit between Lexington and Cozad.

After a police dog alerted to drugs, the trooper found 88 pounds of marijuana concealed in luggage in the pickup bed, along with THC items.

Three people from Georgia were arrested.

On Tuesday, a trooper stopped a car near North Platte and found 146 pounds of marijuana. A man from Indiana was arrested in that case.

Tags

In other news

Omaha radio host fired for tweet criticized as racist

Omaha radio host fired for tweet criticized as racist

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A conservative radio host in Omaha lost his job for a social media post criticized as racist that he sent minutes after the conviction of a white former Minneapolis police officer for the killing last year of a Black man.

Northeast announces graduation plans

Northeast announces graduation plans

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College faculty and staff came together and developed a plan to hold an in person commencement ceremony while still being able to social distance.

CUP to be drawn up for storage

CUP to be drawn up for storage

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a request to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit at its meeting Tuesday.