LINCOLN - Numerous events throughout the state and nation have been either postponed or cancelled which is making people wonder what they’re going to do this summer.
One event that hasn’t been cancelled and is scheduled to begin June 1st is the 2020 Nebraska Passport Program.
John Ricks, Executive Director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission says the program will likely be very popular this year.
"The experts say that people are going to have a tendency to stay closer to home and drive. Nebraska's Passport Program is phenomenal in terms of generating just that kind of traffic. It's smaller groups that can respect the social distancing and going to places that generally don't have large crowds in them."
Ricks says they’re working with the governor’s office and making sure they’re in-line with the various restrictions that are being lifted or relaxed.
Passport booklets can be ordered at NebraskaPassport.Com or participants can get a digital booklet by downloading the Nebraska Passport app.