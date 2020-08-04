Nebraska parole bill advances after explosive debate

Senator Steve Lathrop

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would allow some Nebraska prisoners to qualify for early parole won first-round approval from lawmakers, despite one opponent who read a Dr. Seuss book out loud to try to delay the vote.

The surprise stall tactic by Sen. Andrew La Grone drew a furious response from the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Steve Lathrop.

La Grone, a Republican, says he won't support the measure until lawmakers approve a bill to lower property taxes.

He launched a filibuster against the bill, at one point reading from the children's book “Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories” to consume time.

