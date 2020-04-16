LINCOLN - Work is underway to finalize the process on distributing federal funds after recent passage of the CARES Act.
Chris Sommerich is the executive director for Humanities Nebraska and says Nebraska arts and humanities organizations are eligible.
Sommerich says $75 million each was allocated to the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.
"Those two national endowments are partnering with its state arts councils and state humanities councils to help get the funding deployed to organizations and communities of all sizes across the states because we are the entities on the ground working most closely with local partners."
Sommerich says both Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council intend to have grant making processes and applications in place by the end of April and will be awarding grants within weeks.
More information will become available at HumanitiesNebraska.org/grants.