OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska officials are watching for new outbreaks of the coronavirus that have been seen in other states and will keep all options open to try to protect public health.
Ricketts made the comments as the state continued to see new, confirmed cases and deaths.
Nebraska reported 142 new cases of the virus and six new deaths. That brings the total number of known Nebraska cases to 19,452 since the pandemic began, according to the tracker.
Of that number, 282 people have died and 14,022 have recovered. Public and private health officials have tested 184,354 residents in Nebraska so far.