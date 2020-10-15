OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say Halloween celebrations may need to be tweaked because of the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to set records for the number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday he thinks children will still be able to go trick-or-treating for Halloween but people may decide to leave candy on their porches for kids to pick up instead of handing it out themselves.
Ricketts, who has eliminated most of the state’s virus restrictions, isn’t likely to impose new rules for Halloween, but he encouraged people to follow the recommendations of public health officials who have called traditional trick-or-treating a high risk activity.