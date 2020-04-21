LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials say five more people in the state have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total deaths to 33 since the new coronavirus outbreak this year.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release that three of the deaths reported Monday were in a hard-hit area of south-central Nebraska.
They included a woman in her 60s from Hamilton County, and a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, both from Hall County.
The other two deaths came from the Omaha area in Douglas County, where a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s — both with underlying health conditions — died of the disease.