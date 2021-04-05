OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has cleared a path for adults of all ages to sign up for a coronavirus vaccination, but state officials say they’re still trying to overcome “vaccination hesitancy,” especially in some minority communities.
Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials have ramped up their outreach efforts to residents including Hispanics, who are now catching the virus and getting hospitalized at proportionally higher rates than the state’s general population.
Josie Rodriguez, a state administrator who works to promote the vaccine to minority groups, says officials are working to overcome “vaccine hesitancy” among many of those populations.