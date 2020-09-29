Test Nebraska Logo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are defending the state’s $27 million contract with a Utah company to provide coronavirus testing services.

In early April, state labs were running short on testing supplies at the same time all states were trying to significantly increase testing for the virus.

Doug Carlson, with the state’s Department of Administrative Services, told Nebraska lawmakers Monday the state was having trouble finding testing supplies until Nomi Health offered to step in. So the state agreed to a no-bid contract to set up Test Nebraska and provide up to 540,000 tests over the next six months.

Some state lawmakers have questioned the contract.

Tags

In other news

Hastings College pauses in-person lectures, sports

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Hastings College is pausing some in-person classes and all of its athletics this week after six members of the college tested positive for the coronavirus and another 54 were self-isolating or in quarantine.