OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska hospital is mourning the death of a nurse who died of the coronavirus as cases surge across the state.

The nurse, who worked on a surgical unit at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha died Wednesday.

A letter from CHI Health president Ann Schumacher didn’t provide the nurse’s full name, identifying her only as Daphne.

It described her as “smart, kind and compassionate.”  Meanwhile, seven staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus and isolating at home.

The agency said in a news release that four work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, two at the Omaha Correctional Center and one at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

