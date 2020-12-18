Pfizer Vaccine
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will get 11,900 additional doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine next week that will be used to treat residents and employees at the state’s long-term care facilities.

The announcement by Gov. Pete Ricketts comes just days after state officials said they weren’t expecting any shipments from the company next week because of unspecified “logistical hiccups.”

Other states have reported similar problems, but Pfizer issued a statement saying it wasn’t having any production or distribution issues.

