LINCOLN - Ten-percent of Nebraska’s population has now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Wednesday, Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said they’re close to moving to the Phase 2A vaccination group.
"We will ensure up to ten-percent of the weekly allocation is allotted for the high risk medical conditions regardless of age. The decision of who will be vaccinated with those doses will be made by the medical community. The state will not be determining what medical conditions are included. The medical community will identify the appropriate patients and work with the help departments to get them scheduled."
Ling said the other 90-percent of those does will go to those in the 50 to 64 age group.
She said if you haven’t yet signed up for your COVID-19 vaccine, do so at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov.