World-Herald President and Publisher Todd Sears announced Thursday that Essex would lead the newspaper, saying his leadership experience at several media outlets made him “ideally suited to the The World-Herald newsroom."
Essex will come to Omaha from the Detroit Free Press, where he worked as a senior editor since 2017.
He previously was a newsroom leader at papers in Cincinnati, Des Moines, Iowa, Boise, Idaho and Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
It will be a homecoming for Essex, who was born and raised in Beatrice and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.