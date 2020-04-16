O'NEILL - North Central District Health Department will be assisting the Nebraska National Guard Friday with one-time testing events in O’Neill and Bloomfield.
The Nebraska National Guard and the testing events are not due to a large number of cases in the district.
The Nebraska National Guard has been in contact with local health departments across the state to set up these testing events to gain a clearer picture of the presence of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
These testing events are not a voluntary testing opportunity for the general public.
NCDHD has been in contact with community partners throughout the district. Those in continued public exposure settings have been asked to participate in the testing and will be contacted for scheduling.
The participants in the testing have not been limited to having to reside in the counties where the testing events are taking place.
Testing samples will be obtained from residents across the district.
The Nebraska National Guard is prepared to test 100 total people and NCDHD will follow-up with individuals who participated in the testing and address any potential positive results on next steps.