LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau emphasized new opportunities to grow agriculture at a legislative hearing last week.
Director of State Governmental Relations Ansley Mick tells News Talk WJAG the farms and ranches of tomorrow won’t look like the farms and ranches of today, so it’s important to understand the changes from consumer demands to the global supply chain.
Mick says the Farm Bureau offered several recommendations on how lawmakers could help eliminate barriers to agriculture growth in the state.
"Like encourage counties to adopt the Livestock Siting Matrix which was passed several years ago. That sort of brings a little more science and fact into what can otherwise be an emotional debate as it relates to county zoning."
Mick adds they also pushed for support for young and beginning farmers, and addressing financial barriers.
She says even with some of these barriers, there are good things happening for Nebraska agriculture like the production industrial hemp, and expanding poultry farms through business partnerships with companies like Costco.