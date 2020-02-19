NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum “Nebraska Rocks” exhibit will soon get expanded and include a permanent display of the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame was formed in 1994 by Norfolk native and musician Jim Casey to honor Nebraska-based musicians and those involved in the music business who have made an impact in the state and nation.
"What's exciting is that they've not had a home base for these artifacts, instruments, costumes, photos, and flyers that really do tell the story of Nebraska history and now they have a place to call home."
Cox says to kick off the Hall of Fame permanent display, musician, producer, television host, and 2019 inductee, Johnny Ray Gomez of Omaha will perform at the museum on Saturday the 29th at 6:30. Admission is $5.