Sen. Justin Wayne

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has moved a step closer to creating a new state commission focused on African American affairs, similar to existing groups that represent Latino Americans and Native Americans.

The measure won first-round approval in the Legislature Wednesday on a 32-0 vote. The new, 14-member commission would meet quarterly and be allowed to hire an executive director.

Commission members would receive $50 a day while performing commission duties, plus expense reimbursement.

The bill by Sen. Justin Wayne, of Omaha, would also require the commission to work with the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs and the Commission on Latino Americans to conduct a study on disparities in government contracting every two years, starting in 2022.

Tags

In other news

Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in 4 states

Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in 4 states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, all but one of them brand new, putting several hundred people out of work.

Officials say inmate on furlough died at Lincoln hospital

Officials say inmate on furlough died at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prison officials say an inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has died at a Lincoln hospital.The officials say Bao Nguyen was on a 48-hour furlough to the home of an immediate family member when he went to the hospital.He died early Monday. Th…