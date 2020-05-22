Unemployment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April jumped to 8.3%, more than double March’s 4% as the state saw businesses shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The April rate was released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor. Unemployment claims have risen to unprecedented levels in recent weeks, with more than 120,000 people in Nebraska filing for unemployment from March 8 and May 16.

The April unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 6%...up 2% from March and up 3.3% from a year ago.

 

Thousands of people were laid off as nonessential businesses closed or scaled down amid the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 14.7%, a spike from the March rate of 4.4%.

Tags

In other news

Woman who abandoned baby at Omaha home sentenced to jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a sweater and a plastic bag on an Omaha doorstep last month has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of abandonment.

Nebraska monthly unemployment rate spikes in April

Nebraska monthly unemployment rate spikes in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April jumped to 8.3%, more than double March’s 4% as the state saw businesses shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The April rate was released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Labor. Unemployment claim…