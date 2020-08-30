Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court will decide whether to allow voters to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner filed a challenge on Friday to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s ruling that the medical marijuana ballot initiative qualified to be on the ballot. Evnen said a day earlier that the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana group had collected enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

Opponents of the measure argue that it violates state rules requiring ballot measures to focus on a single question.

Organizers of the ballot measure have said they’re confident the measure will survive the legal challenge.

