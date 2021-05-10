NORFOLK - In February of 2020, Governor Pete Ricketts decreed Highway 20 be known as the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway to honor Nebraska’s military heroes.
To dedicate the decree, American Legion members Ken Hanel and Daryl Harrison will take part in a ‘Walk the Walk’ event.
Harrison tells News Talk WJAG they’ll kick off the 432-mile dedication Tuesday morning near the Wyoming border.
He says they’ll alternate six-mile segments walking a total of 36 miles a day.
He adds each segment is dedicated to one of Nebraska’s 74 Medal of Honor Recipients.
Harrison says it’ll take 12 days to complete the trek, and on May 22nd a commemoration ceremony is set for the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.
The Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway will eventually become part of a National Medal of Honor that stretches from Newport, OR to Boston, MA.