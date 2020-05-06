Anthony Walls
Courtesy of: Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old Nebraska man who shot at an Iowa state trooper after a traffic stop has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Anthony Walls, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to five counts connected to the confrontation in December in Sioux City, Iowa.

As part of his plea, an attempted murder charge was dropped.

Prosecutors said Walls was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation.

He fled on foot as the trooper was trying to arrest him for a domestic assault warrant. As he was being pursued, Walls fired twice at the trooper, who was not hit and did not return fire. 

Tags

In other news

11 attorneys general seek probe into meatpacking industry

11 attorneys general seek probe into meatpacking industry

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The attorneys general for 11 Midwestern states have urged the Justice Department to investigate market concentration and potential price fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry during the coronavirus pandemic.