Aubrey Trail
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man doesn’t want to attend this week’s hearing that will determine whether he should be sentenced to death for killing a Lincoln woman who arranged a Tinder date with him.

Aubrey Trail said in a motion filed Friday that he wants to skip the hearing at the end of this week that will determine his sentence.

Trail, 54, was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe formally of Neligh, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her disappearance.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska sheriff found guilty of misconduct

DAWES COUNTY - A Nebraska sheriff was found guilty of official misconduct for refusing to accept a man into his jail who was wanted out of South Dakota for kidnapping and sexual assault.

Ricketts sees return to normal by 2nd half of this year

Ricketts sees return to normal by 2nd half of this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says he's confident that Nebraskans will be able to attend football games and other crowded events later this year as more people get coronavirus vaccinations, but he's urging patience.