Dixon County Sheriff's Office

ALLEN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators say a man died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash just north of Allen in northeastern Nebraska.

The crash happened Saturday when an eastbound car collided with a westbound pickup truck on U.S. Highway 20.

The Dixon County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the car, 66-year-old Rodney Bressley, of Winside, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Two people in the truck, 53-year-old Benjamin Galvin and 48-year-old Terrie Galvin, both of rural Laurel, were taken to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital with serious injuries.  

