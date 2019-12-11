Nebraska man held in 1982 killing of Salt Lake City woman

Bryan Reed
Photo Courtesy/South Sioux City Police Department

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man has been arrested in a cold-case killing of a Salt Lake City woman in her apartment.

The South Sioux City Police Department said 55-year-old Bryan Reed awaits extradition to face Utah charges of murder and aggravated burglary in the Aug. 18, 1982 killing of 72-year-old Wilhelmina Reid.

Police said investigators  first interviewed Reed in December 2018 and at that time served a search warrant for his DNA.

According to police, the DNA results and fingerprints linked Reed to the killing. Police said Reed was 17 at the time of the killing and moved to Nebraska soon after. 

