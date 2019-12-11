Nebraska man held in 1982 killing of Salt Lake City woman

Tags
SHELTON, Neb. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a historic church near the central Nebraska city of Shelton.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man has been arrested in a cold-case killing of a Salt Lake City woman in her apartment.The South Sioux City Police Department said 55-year-old Bryan Reed awaits extradition to face Utah charges of murder and aggravated burglary in the Aug. 18…
NORFOLK - District 2 Madison County Commissioner Christian Ohl has announced he will not seek a third term.
NORFOLK - Paxton High School has won the state one act play production championships in Class D1 Wednesday.
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a military K-9 detected a suspicious package Wednesday morning at an Air Force base near Omaha.
STANTON - A 29-year-old man was arrested on felony charges of terroristic threats following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The school board has scheduled a special election Feb. 11 so voters can decide whether to issue $290 million in bonds to build two more high schools, an elementary and other facilities.The board voted unanimously Tuesday for the bond resolution and authorized district of…
BURNHAM, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a charter bus with 35 people on board overturned on Interstate 95 after the driver fell asleep, and four passengers suffered minor injuries.Police say the bus drifted off the road late Tuesday, overturned and came to rest down an embankment in Bur…
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A trial has been delayed again for a woman who survived a central Nebraska collision that killed three passengers in the car she was driving.Dawson County District Court records say Angelique Kampmann has pleaded not guilty to three counts of manslaughter, driving unde…