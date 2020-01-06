Nebraska man charged with attempted murder of Iowa officer

In other news
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin woman who died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Nebraska's Hall County.
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff is hosting a closed-door meeting with law enforcement agencies and government officials to talk about mysterious drone sightings in the northeastern part of the state and Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been accused of plotting to kill the estranged wife of one of them in Grand Island.Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Grand Island on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking and other crimes.…
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Jan. 21 hearing is scheduled for a Nebraska man accused of shooting at an Iowa State Patrol officer after a traffic stop.Anthony Walls was a passenger in a car pulled over in Sioux City on Dec. 26.Authorities say Walls resisted when a trooper tried to arrest him and…
LE MARS, IA - A missing Northeast Nebraska teen has been found safe.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was burned by flames that damaged her east-central Omaha apartment.Firetrucks were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. A fire official says a mattress caught fire in the apartment because smoking materials were improperly extinguished.The woman esca…
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County.First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman had already died.Her name hasn't …
NORFOLK - Nebraska lawmakers are about to convene for their 60-day session this week.
WEST BEND, WI - Soybeans are starting the new year on a high note.