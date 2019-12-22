Bryan Reed
Photo Courtesy/South Sioux City Police Department

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nebraska man has been formally charged in a Utah cold case homicide from 1982.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Bryan Reed of Sioux City was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with criminal homicide, second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Reed is being held on $1 million bond in Nebraska’s Dakota County Jail as he awaits extradition to Utah.

Reed was 17 years old in August 1982 when he allegedly entered 72-year-old Wilhelmina Reid’s home in Salt Lake City through a bathroom window.

Prosecutors say Reed allegedly struck the woman multiple times with a baseball bat for an unknown reason. Reed lived with his stepmother at the time, across the street from the elderly woman's house.

